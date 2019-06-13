close
Fri Jun 14, 2019
Agencies
June 14, 2019

Imran, Modi avoid each other at SCO Summit

Top Story

BISHKEK: Prime Minister Imran Khan and his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi attended dinner reception hosted by President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbay Jeenbekov in honour of leaders participating in the 19th Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Bishkek.

Imran Khan along with other world leaders attended the opening ceremony of 19th meeting of the council of the heads of state of the SCO. Imran Khan and Narendra Modi entered the hall together however, Imran Khan walking at the front snubbed his Indian counterpart.

Imran Khan and Modi entered the venue together. However, Imran Khan completely ignored Modi and seated at the other corner of the hall. Modi also avoided Imran Khan and did not shake hands with him. Earlier, Imran Khan informally met Russian President Vladimir Putin and exchanged greetings.

