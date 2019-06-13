Indian entitlement

A few days ago, the Indian cricket team’s wicketkeeper, M S Dhoni, wore gloves with an Indian army insignia on it. The International Cricket Council (ICC) rightly took notice of it, and asked him to remove the gloves as they violated the rules of the game. According to the rules, players cannot display personal or political affiliations in their uniform. Following that, the Board of Control for Cricket in India – the BCCI – appealed to the ICC to allow Dhoni to continue wearing the insignia, as he holds a rank in that particular regiment. Upon refusal from the ICC, the Indian fans have been in an uproar, while many from the Indian cricket fraternity are also critical of the decision.

It is surprising to see the support Dhoni has received over this, despite his actions being a clear violation of the game’s rules. It seems that Indian fans feel entitled to violate rules and the ICC’s rules and decisions hold no value as long as their cricketers get away with whatever they wish. It is unfortunate to see an entire nation supporting such violations all in the name of patriotism.

Hunaiza Ehsan

Karachi