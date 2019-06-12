The HIV challenge

The WHO report on HIV positive patients in Ratadero is very alarming. More than 750 people tested positive and out of this 600 are children (many under the age of five). The WHO has declared this outbreak as a Grade 2 emergency and said that there is an inadequate stock of antiretroviral therapy medicines. The stock, they claim, is enough to meet the needs of 240 children till mid-July. This is a challenging task and has been ignored by our health ministry and the government for decades.

In Larkana, NGOs are surprised to see the state of government hospitals as none of them have any facilities. They say that the HIV outbreak this summer may have started with infected syringes. Furthermore, there is no proper check on salons or barbers either. The same goes for unchecked blood transfusions as well as circumcision of boys. This outbreak of HIV could have been avoided if proper precautionary measures had been taken.

Mujeeb Ali Samo

Larkana