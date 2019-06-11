We have a plan for Aussie top-order

TAUNTON, England: Australia boasts of one of the most potent top-orders in this World Cup.

Skipper Aaron Finch was the scourge of Pakistani bowlers in their ODI series in UAE. Steve Smith is in sublime touch since his return to international cricket while David Warner is one game away from announcing his comeback.

But Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed is not intimidated. He stressed on Tuesday that his team has a plan to counter Australia’s top-three batters in Wednesday’s World Cup clash here at the County Ground.

“In most World Cup games, teams whose top order has delivered have done well. I know that Australia’s top-order is a dangerous one. They have Finch, Steve Smith and Warner. We have to tackle them and for that we have worked out a plan,” he said.

Pakistan were blanked 5-0 by Australia in the ODI series in the UAE but Sarfaraz believes that the outcome of that contest will have no bearing on Wednesday’s game.

“That’s in the past. We are not thinking about. At the moment we are just thinking about tomorrow’s game. Our morale is

very high. Momentum is very high. So hopefully we’ll do very well against them tomorrow,” he said.

Smith, the former Australia captain who served an international ban for cheating, was booed by Indian supporters during the Australia-India game at The Oval on Sunday. Indian Virat Kohli was forced to intervene and urged the crowd to stop ridiculing Smith.

When asked whether he was willing to perform a similar role in case Smith becomes a target of Pakistani supporters, Sarfaraz smiled and said that he wasn’t expecting similar response from Pakistani fans.

“I don’t think Pakistani people are doing like that. Pakistan people love cricket and they love to support cricket and they love the players.”