DC calls for combating dengue spread

GUJRANWALA: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Naila Baqar Monday directed heads of provincial government departments concerned to boost up measures to combat spread of dengue virus in the district.

Addressing a meeting in her office, the DC asked the health department to coordinate with other departments to start awareness campaign to educate citizens about anti-dengue preventive measures. She also asked hospitals administrations to allocate separate wards for the dengue patients as per directives of the Punjab government.

Assistant Commissioners of all the tehsils, CEO health Dr Sahibzada Farid, CEO Education Aurangzeb, CEO GWMC Mian Attiqur Rehman and other officers were also present in the meeting. The health officials informed the meeting that they had started an anti-dengue awareness drive in the city areas and three teams in every union council had been set up to launch door-to-door checking of dengue larvae.

The DC warned the officers concerned to improve their performance in respect of anti-dengue drive otherwise action would be taken against them.

5,000 KITES RECOVERED: Khiali police Monday claimed recovering over 5,000 kites and several string balls. Reportedly, the SHO Khiali police arrested accused Usman of Nowshera Sansi Road and recovered over 5,000 kites and string balls from him.

THREE FOOD OUTLETS SEALED: The Punjab Food Authority’s teams Monday sealed three food outlets on charges of not maintaining hygiene standards. The food teams sealed Subhan Paan Shop, Shafiq Paan shop, Waheed general store and Suleman Sweets unit over selling expired products. Several food point owners were imposed fines for not following the instructions.

MAN SHOT DEAD: A man shot dead his opponent in Emanabad police limits. Saeed was present in a graveyard for offering Fateh at the grave of his relative when his rival Aleem shot him dead. Police have registered case.