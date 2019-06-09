Eid holidaymakers start returning

Holidaymakers have started to return to Rawalpindi after celebrating Eidul Fitr with their near and dear ones in their hometowns. Moderate crowds were seen at railway station and bus terminals of Soan, Pirwadhai and Faizabad as offices are set to resume from tomorrow.

“Trains reached on time carrying many holidaymakers from different parts of the country, says Basit Ali, the station manager at Rawalpindi Railway Station, adding the number of the passengers is still low.”

Azhar Abidi, who returned from Multan to Pirwadhai bus terminal says: “It took less time to reach here as the highways are relatively free of traffic. There was no traffic jam in the route.”

“This year, the Eid holidays coincided with weekly public holidays Saturday and Sunday, cutting my leave to a three-day vacation. Nevertheless, many of my bank colleagues have taken extended leaves,” says Zaigham Zaidi arriving at Soan bus terminal from Hyderabad, Sindh.

Saleem Raza coming from Vehari at Faizabad bus terminal says: “Tomorrow office-goers will attend workplaces, both in public and most private institutions, however thin in numbers, with the city still to get back to its usual hustling and bustling and traffic-choked roads.”

“I saw people exchanging Eid greetings with friends and relatives who were at railway station to receive them. Many are still in holiday mood and haven’t returned from their villages. And those who chose not to head out of the city for Eid celebration had a few days of respite from the usual crowd, noise and pollution,” says Arif Naqvi.

Fahad Hussain, who hails from Karachi, enjoyed the short vacation of only five days by roaming around the city with his friends as his salary cheque is supposed to come after Eid holidays. “I get the chance to enjoy the crowd-free and traffic-free city only during the Eid holidays. So I decided to celebrate the festival visiting different places of the city,” he says. “Rawalpindi city is expected to gain its old colour when the number of passengers returning from their hometowns, back to the city, will start mounting from tonight,” says Zulqarnain Haider.

Hasan Raza, who has returned from Lahore, says: “I came back again to the city after celebrating Eidul Fitr with my near and dear ones. I had a very smooth journey in Daewoo Express. I faced no problem. There was no traffic congestion.”

“I returned safely to Rawalpindi after spending Eidul Fitr holidays with my family members. I had a comfortable return journey. There was no schedule collapse. I faced no trouble to get train service,” says Nazar Abbas, who got back from Dera Ismail Khan. Transport authorities claim the departure and arrival of people was comfortable because the government took planned steps ahead of Eid.