Sat Jun 08, 2019
June 8, 2019

POINTS TABLE

Sports

 
June 8, 2019

Tabulated under as team, played, won, lost, tied, no result, points, net run-rate:

New Zealand 2 2 0 0 0 4 2.279

Australia 2 2 0 0 0 4 1.059

Sri Lanka 3 1 1 0 1 3 -1.517

Pakistan 3 1 1 0 1 3 -2.412

West Indies 2 1 1 0 0 2 2.054

England 2 1 1 0 0 2 0.900

India 1 1 0 0 0 2 0.302

Bangladesh 2 1 1 0 0 2 0.008

South Africa 3 0 3 0 0 0 -0.952

Afghanistan 2 0 2 0 0 0 -1.264

