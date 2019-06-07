POINTS TABLE

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Tabulated under as team, played, won, lost, tied, no result, points, net run-rate:
New Zealand 2 2 0 0 0 4 2.279
Australia 2 2 0 0 0 4 1.059
Sri Lanka 3 1 1 0 1 3 -1.517
Pakistan 3 1 1 0 1 3 -2.412
West Indies 2 1 1 0 0 2 2.054
England 2 1 1 0 0 2 0.900
India 1 1 0 0 0 2 0.302
Bangladesh 2 1 1 0 0 2 0.008
South Africa 3 0 3 0 0 0 -0.952
Afghanistan 2 0 2 0 0 0 -1.264
Tabulated under as team, played, won, lost, tied, no result, points, net run-rate:
New Zealand 2 2 0 0 0 4 2.279
Australia 2 2 0 0 0 4 1.059
Sri Lanka 3 1 1 0 1 3 -1.517
Pakistan 3 1 1 0 1 3 -2.412
West Indies 2 1 1 0 0 2 2.054
England 2 1 1 0 0 2 0.900
India 1 1 0 0 0 2 0.302
Bangladesh 2 1 1 0 0 2 0.008
South Africa 3 0 3 0 0 0 -0.952
Afghanistan 2 0 2 0 0 0 -1.264