Thu May 30, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
May 30, 2019

Dry, hot weather forecast

Lahore

LAHORE: Dry and hot weather continued to prevail in the City here Wednesday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. They predicted that mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while very hot in plain areas of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, eastern Balochistan and Sindh.

No rainfall was recorded at any part of the country. Wednesday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Jacobabad where mercury reached 48°C while in Lahore, it was 42.4°C and minimum was 25°C.

