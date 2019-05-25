close
Sun May 26, 2019
May 26, 2019

Summer care

Newspost

 
May 26, 2019

Heatstroke happens when the body’s mechanisms for controlling temperature fail. Due to extreme heat ‘excessive sweating can result in dehydration, and this will lead to heat exhaustion’. During Ramazan, it is generally advised to remain indoors as much as possible, especially from11am to 3pm. One should wear loose and light-coloured clothes. To avoid dehydration, yogurt should be taken during sehri.

This year, the government is providing heatstroke care facilities in hospitals so that the danger of death is decreased. I hope people follow these instructions and stay safe.

Iqra M Hussain (Karachi)

