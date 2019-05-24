Arrangements finalised for Youm-e-Ali procession

Cleanliness work has been completed on the route of the main Youm-e-Ali procession, according to a press statement from the Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB).

The sanitary staff will be present at the procession, and the surroundings of mosques and Imambargahs have been cleaned, according to SSWMB managing director Atur Das Sajnani. Particularly in East, South and Malir districts, he said, the cleanliness work was being carried out. The board is only functional in these three districts.

The executive director of the board, Nisar Ahmed Soomro, visited Boultan Market, Numaish, Nishtar Park, Kharadar and other areas along the route of the Youm-e-Ali procession. He directed all the Chinese and local contractors to not only lift the daily garbage but also clean the premises around mosques and Imambargahs.

A complaint centre for the purpose had also been set up by the board, which would remain functional during the procession. The chairmen of all the district municipal corporations and heads of other departments, according to the press statement, are in contact with the board. For any complaint, people can contact 021-99333702-3 or lodge it at the SSWMB’s official Facebook page.

Meanwhile, Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Shallwani held a meeting to review the arrangements for security, development works and facilities to be provided to the main procession on Youm-e-Ali.

The commissioner took a briefing from the heads of all the departments, including the deputy commissioners (DC) of the East and South districts and Rangers officials regarding the security arrangements and the status of construction works along the route of the procession.