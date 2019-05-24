Five suspects arrested in raids

The paramilitary force during targeted operations arrested three suspects, including an extortionist, in the city on Friday. The spokesman for the Sindh Rangers said soldiers conducted intelligence-based raids in Nabi Bux and Garden areas from where arrested two suspects, Usama and Shoaib Ali, who were said to be involved in a number of extortion cases in their areas.

They also conducted a raid in Memon Goth and arrested Saaleh Muhammad, who was alleged to be associated with the Lyari gang war and involved in a number of street crime and drug peddling cases.

Police raid

The Gulshan police arrested two robbers who were alleged to be involved in dacoity and street crime cases. Station House Officer (SHO) Nasrullah Khan of the Gulshan Police Station said that during patrolling on Allama Shabbir Usmani Road near Sunny Bakery in Gulshan’s Block 3, they after an encounter arrested two outlaws who were identified as Feroze Khan and Siddiqullah alias Amir Khan.

The police also claimed recovering two pistols, snatched cellphones, cash and a motorcycle which was the stolen property of the Mobina Town Police Station. Interrogations revealed that the two were habitual street criminals and had recently been released on bail. They admitted that they were involved in a dacoity case in Gulshan in which they snatched cell phones and cash from complainant Haseebullah and his friends near a KFC outlet on May 21, along with their associate Imran alias Dadoo (already arrested and in police remand).