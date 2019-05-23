tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Traders protest robbery: The traders staged a protest on the second consecutive day on Thursday to demand arrest of the robbers who had snatched Rs0.5 million from a businessman in a broad daylight. The protesters gathered outside the Press Club and chanted slogans against the police. They said they would observe a shutdown if the robbers were not arrested within two days.
Traders protest robbery: The traders staged a protest on the second consecutive day on Thursday to demand arrest of the robbers who had snatched Rs0.5 million from a businessman in a broad daylight. The protesters gathered outside the Press Club and chanted slogans against the police. They said they would observe a shutdown if the robbers were not arrested within two days.