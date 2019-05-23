close
Fri May 24, 2019
BBR
Bannu Bureau Report
May 24, 2019

Traders protest robbery

National

Traders protest robbery: The traders staged a protest on the second consecutive day on Thursday to demand arrest of the robbers who had snatched Rs0.5 million from a businessman in a broad daylight. The protesters gathered outside the Press Club and chanted slogans against the police. They said they would observe a shutdown if the robbers were not arrested within two days.

