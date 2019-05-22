close
Thu May 23, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
May 23, 2019

Awareness drive

Lahore

LAHORE: Albayrak Waste Management Company has carried out a dengue and cleanliness awareness drive in Ghalib Market on Wednesday.

The activity aimed to sensitise the citizens about dengue threat and its preventive measures. Albayrak team established an awareness camp in the market area showcasing awareness pamphlets. The team distributed brochures among the shopkeepers. They were briefed about precautionary measures to protect themselves from the fatal ailment of dengue fever. Speaking on the occasion, Albayrak Assistant Manager Salman Ijaz said that Albayrak was striving to provide waste and dengue-free environment to the Lahorites. The purpose of such activities is to seek public participation in achieving Clean Lahore mission.

