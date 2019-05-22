Workers demand Eid bonus

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: All Pakistan Workers Confederation demanded the prime minister and the chief ministers announce one month pay as a bonus for the workers in private, government, semi-government, private sector and media on eve of Eid.
Khursheed Ahmad, general secretary Pakistan Workers Confederation, demanded raise in wages and pension of the workers in the federal and provincial budget to compensate the workers against price-hike.
