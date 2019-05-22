close
Thu May 23, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
May 23, 2019

Workers demand Eid bonus

Lahore

LAHORE: All Pakistan Workers Confederation demanded the prime minister and the chief ministers announce one month pay as a bonus for the workers in private, government, semi-government, private sector and media on eve of Eid.

Khursheed Ahmad, general secretary Pakistan Workers Confederation, demanded raise in wages and pension of the workers in the federal and provincial budget to compensate the workers against price-hike.

