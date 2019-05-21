Three friends die in accident

FAISALABAD: Three friends were killed in an accident on Jhang Road on Monday night. Junaid, Irfan, Usama and Tauqir were on their way by a bike when a truck hit their vehicle. As a result, Junaid, Irfan and Usama died on the spot while Tauqir was rushed to a hospital in critical condition. The police have arrested the truck driver.

‘No development without IT education’: The Fesco CEO has lauded the efforts of the Wapda Hydro Union for providing free Information Technology (IT) education to the children of poor employees. He was addressing a certificates distribution ceremony among the successful candidates of computer course during an Iftar-dinner held at a local hotel on Tuesday. The CEO said that no development was impossible without attaining the IT education. He said that high literacy rate and quality education was a key to success. He congratulated the successful students especially to the female students for completing the course. Wapda Hydro Union general secretary Khursheed Ahmed said that this institution was providing IT education to the staff of the Wapda since 1997. He demanded the government provide free technical education so that skilled labour force could be produced for the progress of industrial sector. Earlier, the Fesco CEO distributed the certificates among the participants of the course.

THREE WOMEN COMMIT SUICIDE: Three women committed suicide in separate incidents here on Tuesday. Rashida Bibi of Chaudhrywala committed suicide by swallowing poisonous pills after exchanging hot words with her husband Abdul Sattar. Samina Bibi of Tandlianwala and Ms Laveezan of Sangla Hill also ended their lives by consuming poison over some domestic problems.

WOMAN BURNT ALIVE AS CYLINDER EXPLODES: A married woman was burnt alive when a gas cylinder exploded in her kitchen at Jafri Colony on Tuesday.

Fatima Bibi was preparing food in the kitchen after Iftar when the gas cylinder exploded. As a result, she was burnt alive.