Fawad says lunar calandar sent to CII

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry said on Tuesday that the Eid moon will likely be sighted on the 29th Ramazan falling on June 4.The minister was speaking to media where he said that according to the lunar calendar Eid will be on June 5 in Pakistan. Fawad Chaudhry said that the lunar calendar has been sent to the Council of Islamic Ideology (CII). He said that he requested the Council to invite Mufti Shahabuddin Popalzai and Mufti Munibur Rehman so that the Ulema can be briefed on it. Fawad Chaudhry said Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (Suparco) and Department of Meteorology participated in making the calendar.