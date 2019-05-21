Lahore club clinch basketball title

ISLAMABAD: SA-GC Club Lahore clinched All Pakistan Federal Inter Club Basketball Championship title defeating Cobra Club 76-48 points at Shahbaz Sharif Sports Complex Rawalpindi.

Muhammad Taimoor was the top scorer 11 for SA-GC with 20 points followed by Saboor Ali. Waqar Khan and Ahmer Abbasi both scored 12 points each followed by Qamar Ch. with 9 points.

Earlier, in the semifinals, SA-GC Club Lahore defeated Bulls Club 59-46. Cobra Club defeated Raptors 52-51 in second semis. Tariq Mahmood Malik, Regional Advisor, Office of the Ombudsman Punjab was the chief guest. The event was organized by Federal Basketball Association in collaboration with Rawalpindi Sports Department. As many as 20 teams from all over the region participated in this championship.