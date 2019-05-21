close
Wed May 22, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
May 22, 2019

Lahore club clinch basketball title

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
May 22, 2019

ISLAMABAD: SA-GC Club Lahore clinched All Pakistan Federal Inter Club Basketball Championship title defeating Cobra Club 76-48 points at Shahbaz Sharif Sports Complex Rawalpindi.

Muhammad Taimoor was the top scorer 11 for SA-GC with 20 points followed by Saboor Ali. Waqar Khan and Ahmer Abbasi both scored 12 points each followed by Qamar Ch. with 9 points.

Earlier, in the semifinals, SA-GC Club Lahore defeated Bulls Club 59-46. Cobra Club defeated Raptors 52-51 in second semis. Tariq Mahmood Malik, Regional Advisor, Office of the Ombudsman Punjab was the chief guest. The event was organized by Federal Basketball Association in collaboration with Rawalpindi Sports Department. As many as 20 teams from all over the region participated in this championship.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports