PU gets hybrid rice seed

LAHORE: A team of China’s Wuhan University on Tuesday handed over hybrid rice seed to Punjab University (PU) for hybrid rice breeding in Pakistan, which would bring revolution in agriculture sector.

Prof Niaz Ahmad said Punjab University would play its role for betterment of society as well country. He said PU was promoting such research projects which would leave positive impact on society and country.

Later, the Chinese delegation visited the labs and experimental area of the Institute of Agricultural Sciences for hybrid rice production.