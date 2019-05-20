Encroachments removed from Rawalpindi cantonment

Rawalpindi: Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) on Monday confiscated four truckload goods from different markets in its operation against encroachments.

The operation on the instructions of Cantonment Executive Officer (CEO) Sibtain Raza had been intensified and efforts were being made to make RCB areas encroachment free, said RCB spokesman.

The operation was being conducted on daily basis while permanent and temporary encroachments were being removed, he added. He said, encroachments had been removed from Naseerabad, Peshawar Road, Chor Harpal, Masrial Road, Tench Bhatta, Bakra Mandi, Peoples Colony, Bank Road Saddar, Adam Jee Road Saddar and Kashmir Road Saddar.

He said, the enforcement teams were conducting raids in two shifts. The shopkeepers had been warned not to encroach space on roadside and keep their goods inside the shops else strict action in accordance with the law would be taken.

Illegal banners and posters had also been removed from different cantt areas, he added. Eid Bazaar: The twin cities enterprise would organise a two-day ‘Eid Bazaar’ from May 24 here at Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA), featuring shopping stalls, Sufi Qalaam, kids play area, gaming corner and 'Inaam Ghar'.

Eid being right around the corner, people of twin cities rush to shops, restaurants and markets to savour the remaining month of Ramazan and to prepare for Eid-ul-Fitr, said a statement.

The ‘Twin Cities Bazaar’ event presents an opportunity for everyone to find whatever they need under one roof. The Eid Bazaar would remain open from ‘Iftar’ till ‘Sehr’ (5 p.m. to 4 a.m.) for visiters. —APP

Our correspondent adds: Federal Secretary Communications Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui is paying detailed visits to National Highway Authority (NHA) schemes to facilitate the travelers on National Highways & Motorways Network. At first, the Federal Secretary Communications visited Karachi–Hyderabad Motorway (M-9).

NHA general manager told in a briefing there that a U-turn is constructed in vicinity of Sabzi Mandi, however, traffic violation of one way is commonly observed, while construction of a new U-Turn has been directed to facilitate the traffic bound to Sabzi Mandi and Gulshan-e-Maymar. It was further told that once the service road at location of existing U-turn is completed, the one-way violation will be stopped.

Federal Secretary Communications emphasised upon completion of construction work as per schedule. It was further told that out of 185 km, M/s SCORE has completed 140 km service road and work is in progress on remaining 45 km at various stages.

During his visit, the Federal Secretary Communications observed that road rutting is causing disruption to traffic. It was told that rectification in 5 km has been done while work on remaining affected locations is in progress. It was further informed that main structure of interchanges of Baqai and Dumba Goth over three lanes (both sites) of M-9 has been completed whereas activities for construction of loops are progressing outside the main carriageway, Weigh Station at Kathore has been completed and weigh station at Bolari is now operational.

Secretary Communications directed to undertake all possible measures for timely & quality completion of ongoing activities at various locations of M-9.