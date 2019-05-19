AIOU kicks off e-registration for tutors

Islamabad : Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has initiated e-registration for tutors and provided an opportunity to the highly motivated aspirant applicants to get registered with an aim to serve the noble cause of education.

An official while talking to this agency on Sunday said, “Aaghee Tutors Portal was offered to the qualified and experienced teachers and faculty members who had already been registered as part time tutors as well as to fresh candidates interested in getting registered.”

He said AIOU was transforming to adopt information communication technology (ICT) enabled portals as part of ‘digital transformation’ road map.

A complete learning management system would be deployed to improve academic discipline and to enhance learning experience of students, he added.

Registration is open for the programs of Matric, Intermediate, BA, BCom, Masters, BS, and Bed, he informed. He said all such applicants would be required to apply for e-registration through online portal and to sub- mit Rs1000 as processing fee.