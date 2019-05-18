Two killers get death on six counts

OKARA: Additional District and Sessions Judge Depalpur Khalid Zia Fareed Saturday awarded death to accused Shaukat Ali and M Hussain on six counts in a murder case of six people.

Accused Shaukat Ali, M Hussain and their accomplices had killed Amer Sarwar, Zahid Sarwar, Shahnaz Bibi, Hamza Nawaz, Raish Bibi and Adnan Tahir in 2013 in Qila Tara Singh area in the limits of city Depalpulr police. The court acquitted their six co-accused giving them the benefit of the doubt.

FOOLPROOF SECURITY: District Police Officer (DPO) Athar Ismail ordered police to arrange foolproof security on the occasion of martyrdom day of Hazrat Ali (RA).

The DPO asked police to seek suggestions from religious scholars of the district before arranging the security plan.

He said providing protection to people was the first and foremost duty of the police. The DPO gave cash prizes to cops who arrested the killers of a youth at Hujra Shah Moqeem in aerial firing.

9 DRUG PEDDLERS HELD: Police Saturday arrested nine drug peddlers and bootleggers. The Basirpur police arrested accused Maqsood Ahmad with 1,310 gam charas and 150 gram heroin. Police detained a man in Madha level-crossing and recovered 200 gram heroin and 400 gram charas and arrested Muhammad Shoaib with 100 gram heroin and 200 gram charas. Haveli Lakha police detained accused Abdur Razzaq with 25 litre liquor. Cases are registered against the accused.