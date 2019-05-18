close
Sun May 19, 2019
May 19, 2019

Education and class

May 19, 2019

The status of education in our country is deteriorating day by day. Unfortunately, we fail to understand the importance of education. The standard of education is divided into different categories according to class.

Private schools have become a money-making game, which is why we see so many of them. Moreover, parents fit their children in their own definition of honour and success. Therefore, children are not supposed to get good a education but a good degree and a better job eventually. The government needs to take steps to improve the education system and give equal opportunities to every class. There is also a need to respect students by understanding their opinions.

Bilawal Ali Lakho ( Shikarpur )

