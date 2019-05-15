‘Steps afoot to develop southern districts’

PESHAWAR: KP Minister for Finance Taimur Saleem Jhagra Wednesday said that provincial government was taking measures for the sustainable development of the southern districts to bring them on a par with the other developed districts of the province. He said the provincial government has released Rs900 million to oil and gas producing districts of Kohat, Karak and Hangu for improving gas infrastructure and supply of gas to thousands of households. He added that under the scheme over 70,000 households of the three districts would be provided with the gas facility and the existing infrastructure would also be improved. Besides, provision of the gas facility, he said the government would also fulfil all its promises to improve the living standards of the people and would take measures for the development of the oil and gas producing southern districts. The Finance Department has released fund of Rs900 million to Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited for timely provision of gas to the southern districts.