close
Thu May 16, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
May 16, 2019

Tough reality

Newspost

 
May 16, 2019

People are complaining about the tough terms and conditions under which the IMF will extend Pakistan a loan of $6 billion over a period of three years. The fact though is that the IMF is conducting its business of providing loans on the expectation of it being able to get its money back. We Pakistanis seem to think that what we get from foreign governments and international financial institutions is our right and non-returnable. When our local banks started giving out loans to buy cars on lease, in some cases both the banks and their customers did not carry out due diligence. We have all heard about cases where the banks repossessed the cars of those who skipped their monthly payments. So why are we expecting anything different from the IMF? The fault clearly lies with the PPP and PML-N governments, which stand accused of spending beyond their means.

Syed Hussein El-Edroos

Islamabad

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Newspost