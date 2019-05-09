Tayyab gets entry into British Open

KARACHI: Pakistan’s top squash player Tayyab Aslam has entered Allam British Open as Egypt’s world number 3 Tarek Momen has withdrawn.

Tarek withdrew from the championship due to a hamstring injury. Tayyab was the first in the reserves list. The 2019 edition of this championship is scheduled in Hull, England, from May 20-26. According to the revised draw of the open, unseeded Tayyab will play against Mazen Hesham of Egypt on May 20.

No Pakistani player has entered the main draw of this championship since 2012. Tayyab got this feat due to the new qualification system of Professional Squash Association (PSA) according to which there are no qualifying rounds and players get entry into the main draw on the basis of their rankings.

In 2015, Nasir Iqbal lost in the qualifying final and Farhan Zaman was beaten in the first qualification round. In 2014, Nasir Iqbal lost in the qualifying final. There was no Pakistani player even in the qualification round of British Open in its editions of 2012, 2013, 2016, 2017, and 2018.