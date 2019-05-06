Pak women thrash SA for biggest ODI victory

LAHORE: A four-for by Sana Mir helped Pakistan record their biggest ODI victory to date in terms of deliveries remaining, the visitors registered a convincing eight-wicket victory over South Africa in the ICC Women’s Championship fixture in Potchefstroom on Monday, says a PCB release.

Sana had figures of 11-4 as South Africa, put into bat, were spun out for a modest 63 in 22.5 overs. Pakistan raced to victory with eight wickets and 212 balls to spare with Javeria returning 34 not out.

While this was Pakistan’s maiden ODI victory over South Africa in South Africa, it was only their second win over South Africa in ODIs with the previous one coming in Sharjah in the ICC Women’s Championship 2014-2016.

On March 13, 2015, Pakistan had scored 216-6 before restricting South Africa to 159-9. Sana had taken 2-22 on that day, but Bismah Maroof had walked off with the player of the match award for her 99.

The victory has moved Pakistan ahead of South Africa and on equal points (14) with New Zealand. However, Pakistan are placed below New Zealand in fifth position on net run-rate. Pakistan have played two less matches than New Zealand and if they can maintain their winning spree in the upcoming two ICC Women’s Championship matches they will join England in second place on 18 points.

After the match, Sana Mir said: “It was a complete team effort by us. The wicket was moist, so we opted to bowl first. The bowlers bowled splendidly and the batters led by Javeria finished the task for us.

“I really enjoyed taking the new ball and I am really happy with contributing in a big win for the team. We can’t relax since South Africa will come back hard at us in the remaining games.”

South Africa captain Sune Luus said: “We failed in the batting department, we really prepared well for the series but it comes down to lack of execution and being indecisive. Hats off to them they played well and Sana Mir bowled really well.”

After Bismah Maroof made the right call on the spin of coin, 17-year-old debutant Fatima Sana opened the bowling and made a dream debut when she accounted for the dangerous Lizelle Lee with her third delivery in ODIs.

Sana, who shared the new ball with Fatima, then took over and started sensationally by dismissing Laura Wolvaardt and Sune Luus on successive deliveries of her opening over. Sana was denied a hat-trick, but she added the wickets of Andrie Steyn and Mignon du Preez (playing her 100th ODI) as South Africa sunk to 35-5.

Nashra Sandhu and Nida Dar then grabbed two wickets apiece to ensure South Africa doesn’t get off the hook as the hosts were bowled out for 63 in 22.5 overs. This was their second lowest total after they had scored 51 against New Zealand in Bowral on March 12, 2009.

Pakistan lost openers Nahida Khan (4) and Sidra Amin (10) early, but an unbroken 38-run third wicket partnership between Javeria Khan 34 not out and Bismah (12 not out) took Pakistan past the target in 14.4 overs.

The second match of the series will be played on Thursday in Potchefstroom.

Scores in brief: South Africa Women 63 all out in 22.5 overs (Chloe Tryon 21, Mignon du Preez 18; Sana Mir 4-11, Nashra Sandhu 2-8, Nida Dar 2-12). Pakistan Women 66-2 in 14.4 overs (Javeria Khan 34 not out, Bismah Maroof 12 not out; Shabnim Ismail 1-18, Marizanne Kapp 1-19). Player of the match: Sana Mir.