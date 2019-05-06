Four damaged schools reconstructed in Upper Dir

The Education Department of Upper Dir and community members have appreciated the Provincial Disaster Management Authority and PaRRSA for rebuilding various schools destroyed during insurgency and floods in the district.

The officials of the department, including deputy district education officer, along with PaRRSA officials visited the Government Primary School Sundal, recently constructed in Nehag area by the PDMA-PaRRSA.

PaRRSA started the reconstruction work on the school in 2017 with the financial support of an international donor agency and recently completed the two-storey building within one and a half years.

The school also has facilities for disabled students, ie a ramp and toilets.The representative of the Education Department said the newly built school has all basic facilities like electricity, clean drinking water and separate washrooms for teachers and students.

He said that PaRRSA has rebuilt four damaged schools, including GPSP Nehag, GPS Chiragali, Govt High School for Girls (GGHS) Ganorai and GPS Sundal while work is in progress on seven schools - GPS Kass Barikot, GPS Remin Kass, GPS Tangisar, GPS Zakria, GPS Sundrai,,GHS Jan Batti, and GPS Shomnai.

Kashif Khan, a student of grade-4, stated that he was happy in his newly constructed model school having all the basic facilities.According to the data obtained by the PaRRSA, 130 schools had been damaged or destroyed during the insurgency and flood-affected areas in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Of those, 82 schools were reconstructed in Swat, 12 in Buner, 24 in Lower Dir and four in Upper Dir district.