NAB directed to decide about case against Aleem

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Monday asked the NAB to apprise on next hearing whether it was going to file reference against former senior minister of Punjab Abdul Aleem Khan. A two-judge bench headed by Justice Ali Baqar Najafi observed that if the NAB had no plan to file reference then the court would decide the bail petition of Khan. Khan’s counsel argued before the bench that his client was on judicial remand since March 5 and the NAB had not filed any reference. He asked the bench to decide the bail petition without delay.

A NAB prosecutor stated that the reference will be filed after final approval from the bureau’s chairman. He said investigation was near completion and interim reference will be filed within next 15 days.

The bench advised the petitioner’s counsel to wait and see whether the NAB filed reference against his client. Justice Najafi pointed out that the Supreme Court discouraged bail unless critical situation. The judge directed the prosecutor to come up on next hearing with a clear response on the bureau’s decision to file reference against the petitioner. The bench would resume hearing on May 13.

The NAB had arrested Aleem Khan on Feb 6 last when he appeared before its combined investigation team. On March 5, an accountability court had denied the bureau further custody of Khan and sent him to jail on judicial remand. Khan’s counsel said the NAB miserably failed to produce any evidence to establish the allegations of possessing assets beyond means. He said the petitioner’s assets had been declared in his wealth statements and other filings, and he did not possess any assets that had not been declared. The NAB in its charges against Khan alleged that the PTI leader was a common man in year 2000 and suddenly became a millionaire as his assets now worth Rs 871 million. He remained Punjab minister from 2003 to 2007 and set up 35 companies, while his several bank accounts also surfaced, the anti-corruption watchdog claimed.