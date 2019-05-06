tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LIVERPOOL: Liverpool will be without Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino as they attempt to overturn a 3-0 deficit in the second leg of their Champions League semi-final against Barcelona on Tuesday. Salah was stretchered off with a head knock during Liverpool´s 3-2 win over Newcastle on Saturday. Firmino missed that game due to a groin injury.
LIVERPOOL: Liverpool will be without Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino as they attempt to overturn a 3-0 deficit in the second leg of their Champions League semi-final against Barcelona on Tuesday. Salah was stretchered off with a head knock during Liverpool´s 3-2 win over Newcastle on Saturday. Firmino missed that game due to a groin injury.