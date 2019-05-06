close
Tue May 07, 2019
AFP
May 7, 2019

LIVERPOOL: Liverpool will be without Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino as they attempt to overturn a 3-0 deficit in the second leg of their Champions League semi-final against Barcelona on Tuesday. Salah was stretchered off with a head knock during Liverpool´s 3-2 win over Newcastle on Saturday. Firmino missed that game due to a groin injury.

