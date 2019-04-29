close
Mon Apr 29, 2019
April 29, 2019

Interior minister to visit Police Lines today

Islamabad

 
Our crime correspondent

Islamabad: Minister for Interior Ijaz Ahmad Shah would visit Police Lines Headquarters Islamabad today (Monday) at 9 a.m.

Inspector General of Police Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar reviewed the full dress rehearsal in this regard on Sunday which was also participated by Commandoes of Counter Terrorism Force (CTF). The CTF’s personnel made a demo as how to lock or open weapons following which a smartly turned out contingent of Islamabad presented guard of honour to the IGP during his visit to Martyrs’ Monument. He also laid floral wreath there.

