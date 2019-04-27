Concerns increasing over Nawaz’s health: Shahbaz

LAHORE: Opposition leader in National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif Friday said concerns regarding Nawaz Sharif’s health are increasing day by day. In a statement, he said it was unfortunate to see politics being done over Nawaz Sharif’s health issues, adding that it is his right to get treatment. The Pakistan Muslim League-N president said he had complete faith in the court and was sure that justice would be done to his family. Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif had submitted a review petition in the Supreme Court on Thursday to seek permanent bail and approval to travel abroad for treatment.