Sat Apr 27, 2019
I
INP
April 27, 2019

Concerns increasing over Nawaz’s health: Shahbaz

National

April 27, 2019

LAHORE: Opposition leader in National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif Friday said concerns regarding Nawaz Sharif’s health are increasing day by day. In a statement, he said it was unfortunate to see politics being done over Nawaz Sharif’s health issues, adding that it is his right to get treatment. The Pakistan Muslim League-N president said he had complete faith in the court and was sure that justice would be done to his family. Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif had submitted a review petition in the Supreme Court on Thursday to seek permanent bail and approval to travel abroad for treatment.

