Concerns increasing over Nawaz’s health: Shahbaz

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Opposition leader in National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif Friday said concerns regarding Nawaz Sharif’s health are increasing day by day. In a statement, he said it was unfortunate to see politics being done over Nawaz Sharif’s health issues, adding that it is his right to get treatment. The Pakistan Muslim League-N president said he had complete faith in the court and was sure that justice would be done to his family. Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif had submitted a review petition in the Supreme Court on Thursday to seek permanent bail and approval to travel abroad for treatment.
LAHORE: Opposition leader in National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif Friday said concerns regarding Nawaz Sharif’s health are increasing day by day. In a statement, he said it was unfortunate to see politics being done over Nawaz Sharif’s health issues, adding that it is his right to get treatment. The Pakistan Muslim League-N president said he had complete faith in the court and was sure that justice would be done to his family. Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif had submitted a review petition in the Supreme Court on Thursday to seek permanent bail and approval to travel abroad for treatment.