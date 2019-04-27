Solskjaer confident Pogba will stay at Man United

MANCHESTER: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is confident that Paul Pogba will still be at Manchester United next season but admits he cannot guarantee the French World Cup winner will stay.

Pogba fuelled speculation linking him with a move to Real Madrid last month, suggesting Real were “a dream club for any player”, although he declared at the time he was happy at Old Trafford.

Both manager Solskjaer and United’s board want their club-record signing to stay, although they have acknowledged that circumstances could change. “You can’t guarantee anything in football but yes I think Paul is going to be here,” Solskjaer told reporters on Friday. “I can assure you that he is very determined to be successful at United.”

Pogba scored eight goals and provided five assists in his first 10 games following Solskjaer’s appointment but his performances have tailed off since. Former Manchester United midfielder Roy Keane this week described Pogba as a “big problem” for the club, suggesting that he was not committed enough to the team.

But Solskjaer said Pogba can cope with the scrutiny. “That’s just the standards he sets, because when he’s creating chances, scoring goals, doing loads of work... that’s just media, supporters, everyone looks to Paul. ‘Could you have done better?’ “He’s done fantastic for us, he’s a human being as well and we’re all the same, we want him to do well.”