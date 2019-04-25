UAE plans visa-on-arrival

Dubai: United Arab Emirates (UAE) is continuing to appraise countries for potential visa-on-arrival agreements ahead of Expo 2020 Dubai next year, according to Gulf News.

Dubai Expo 2020 is a World Expo to be hosted by Dubai in the United Arab Emirates, opening on October 20, 2020. Dubai Expo 2020 is set to drive growth in industry as the various emirates aim to complete 160,000 hotel rooms in time to welcome 20 million visitors annually by 2020 - plus an additional five million visitors between October 2020 and April 2021 during the expo.

The head of Dubai’s tourism Essam Kazim said that the UAE was still pushing for new countries to be added to visa exemptions.

Last year, the UAE introduced a new transit visa allowing all transit passengers an exemption from entry fees for 48 hours with the option to extend up to 96 hours for Dh50.