RDA director transferred

Rawalpindi: Commissioner Rawalpindi Division/Director General (DG) Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Jodat Ayaz has transferred Director Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering (MP&TE) RDA Jamshaid Aftab in Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) and posted as Director Revenue WASA.

Director Land Use and Building Control RDA Ali Imran has been given additional charge as director of MP&TE RDA. Director Revenue WASA post was vacant for a long time. These measures has been taken to meet the deficit, to further improve the obligations and 100 per cent recovery.