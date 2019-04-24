‘Patients’ data at PIMS being computerised’

Islamabad: Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) is going to computerise all data about patients being admitted or examined at the hospital and the data from all departments would be sent to the office of PIMS executive director.

In this regard, a meeting was held under the chairmanship of PIMS ED Dr. Raja Amjad that was attended by heads of all departments of the institute. The PIMS Ed has asked all the doctors serving at the hospital to stamp their names on prescription slips of their patients so that follow up of every patient can be managed by the concerned doctor.

Dr. Amjad has also asked the doctors to stamp any tests advised by them so that details about every patient can be computerised, said Deputy Director at PIMS Dr. Waseem Ahmed Khawaja while talking to ‘The News’.

He added more computers are being arranged at the hospital so that details of every patient admitted and examined at the PIMS can be computerised. The ED said that any poor patient who has ‘Zakat’ certificate will be provided facility of all tests from simple blood test to MRI and CT scan, angiography and Stenting free of cost, said Dr. Khawaja. He said that there are hundreds of stents available at Cardiology Department of PIMS and the ED has asked that there should be no delay in placing of stents if a patient needs so.

For adequate supply of medicines to non-affording patients through Bait-ul-mal, liaison officers will be made in each department including outpatients department, indoor patients department, laboratory and CT scan department.

The ED has said that performance of the hospital staff including doctors would be monitored through closed circuit television (CCTV) cameras, said Dr. Khawaja. The PIMS teats more than 1,500,000 patients annually and thousands of X-rays and CT scans are done annually in PIMS.