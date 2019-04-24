Use of chemicals on rice crop discussed

LAHORE: Speakers at a seminar called upon rice growers to avoid over-use of chemicals to ensure safe and healthy basmati rice from farm to fork.

The seminar, Khushal Kissan, organised by the Pakistan Basmati Heritage Association (PBHA), was attended by a large number of basmati growers from Narang Mandi and District Sheikhupura. PBHA has been formed for promotion and preservation of basmati rice heritage of Pakistan.

Rice Exporters Association of Pakistan (REAP) former chairman Samiullah Naeem, Shahzad Chaudhry and Raja Arsalan also attended the event.

PBHA Coordinator Imran Sheikh highlighted the mission of PBHA and stressed on farmers to avoid overuse of chemicals, especially tricyclazole and buprofezin in Basmati rice to ensure safe and healthy basmati rice from farm to fork.

PBHA Convener Shahid Tarar shared the challenges being faced in Basmati rice production and export. He said Pakistan not only lagged behind in productivity of Basmati rice, but also was less competitive than other rice-producing countries due to the rising cost of production.

PBHA Director Sheikh Adnan shared the expectations of PBHA from Basmati rice farmers and assured of providing healthy and certified seed on subsidised rate during this season.