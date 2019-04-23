close
Tue Apr 23, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
April 23, 2019

Free-medical camp

Peshawar

BARA: More than 200 patients were examined at a free medical camp set up in the Basic Health Unit (BHU) Torkham in Landikotal tehsil.

The welfare activity was organised under the auspices of the National Logistic Cell (NLC) at Torkham.

The people, including women and children from Bacha Mena and the adjacent areas of Torkham border, thronged the free medical camp and were examined freely by qualified doctors and provided free medicines.

Officials said the medical camp is part of NLC efforts to provide quality healthcare facilities to the tribesmen of Khyber tribal districts at their doorsteps.

