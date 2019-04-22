close
Mon Apr 22, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
April 22, 2019

Basharat checks security at churches

National

OC
Our Correspondent
April 22, 2019

LAHORE: Provincial Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs Raja Basharat paid surprise visits to a number of churches to check security arrangements on the occasion of Easter on Sunday.

He was accompanied by the district administration officers and police officers. The minister greeted the Christian community on Easter and directed the law enforcing agencies to remain alert.

The minister stressed on ensuring foolproof security around all religious places across the province during worship hours. Talking to the media, he said the PTI government had established peace in Punjab, to which minorities also contributed a lot. “It is our constitutional duty to protect our minorities at every cost,” he said. Basharat appealed to the Christians community to remain vigilant during Easter with regard to any suspicious thing or person.

