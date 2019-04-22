SC forms seven benches to hear important cases

ISLAMABAD: Supreme Court Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa has constituted seven benches at the principal seat Islamabad to hear a number of important cases during the next week, starting from today (Monday). The first bench comprises Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa, Justice Sardar Tariq Masood and Justice Maqbool Baqar while the second bench consists of Justice Gulzar Ahmed and Justice Qazi Faez Isa.

The third bench comprises Justice Sh Azmat Saeed, Justice Faisal Arab and Justice Munib Akhtar. Justice Umar Ata Bandial and Justice Ijazul Ahsan and Justice Yahya Afridi will make up the fourth bench, while the fifth bench will consist of Justice Manzoor Ahmad Malik, Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel and Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah.

On Friday, the formation of benches would change as the first bench would comprise Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa and Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel while the second will consist of Justice Gulzar Ahmad and Justice Maqbool Baqar. The third bench will comprise Justice Sh Azmat Saeed, Justice Ijazul Ahsan, Justice Umar Ata Bandial and Justice Munib Akhtar while the fifth bench will comprise Justice Qazi Faez Isa and Justice Yahya Afridi.

The sixth bench will comprise Justice Manzoor Ahmad Malik and Justice Sardar Tariq Masood while the seventh bench will consist of Justice Faisal Arab and Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah. The benches will hear many important cases including acquittal appeals against death sentence and life imprisonment, service matters of government employees, case against extra-judicial killings of innocent persons on the premises of Lal Masjid and Jamia Hafsa, appeals against NAB references.

They will also hear case regarding functioning of ‘patwaris’, ‘kanungos’ and ‘tehsildars’ in urban area of Lahore, implementation of court’s judgment regarding distribution of millions of rupees among the politicians, review on behalf of All Pakistan Textile Mills Association regarding unprecedented loadshedding, Muhammad Sohaib Shaheen, chairman Legal Education Committee and others v Pakistan regarding re-constitution of committees of Pakistan Bar Council.

Action taken by HCJ regarding disposal of hospital and sewerage waste, case regarding cutting of trees from Margalla Hills and Lora (KP) by the stone crushing mafia, case regarding transfer of Dr Afia Siddiqui and other Pakistani prisoners detained abroad to Pakistan’s prison, case regarding constitution of commission for inquiry of alleged 444 extra-judicial killings by former SSP Malir Rao Anwar, application by Asad Kharal regarding fake degree of Shehzad Saleem, NAB DG Lahore, case against illegalities, contraventions and violations in appointments within the NAB, case regarding rights of the disabled people in Pakistan and the legislation by KP and Punjab assemblies for employment and rehabilitation of disabled persons, case regarding refund of extra amount in the shape of incidental charges in plea bargain, case regarding mushroom growth of law colleges and income tax matters of different individuals will also be proceeded.

According to case lists, no adjournment on any ground will be granted and no application for adjournment through fax will be placed before the court. Furthermore, if the counsel is unable to appear for any reason, the advocate-on-record will be required to argue the case.