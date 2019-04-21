close
Sun Apr 21, 2019
April 21, 2019

Priorities for Quetta

Newspost

 
April 21, 2019

The recent decision of the CM Balochistan, of running Green Buses in Quetta city, is baffling. Quetta is grappling with innumerable issues – traffic, narrow roads and encroachments. Additionally, the city also lacks an automatic signal system which usually creates chaos.

Other than the traffic problem, the management of buses will be a formidable task. Running buses on the congested roads means more traffic. Furthermore, such kinds of mega projects require huge sums of money. The ill-fated government is already running in revenue deficit to run the administration. If the incumbent government is more interested in the development of the city, then there are other grey areas which need its attention: lack of clean water, pollution, sanitation, education, medical facilities and security. Jamal Kamal has bigger fish to fry other than running mega projects.

Asad Ullah Kandrani

Jaffarabad

