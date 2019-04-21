National Jr Tennis in full swing

LAHORE: All the seeded players were through to the next round of the ongoing McDonald’s Junior National Ranking Tennis Championship 2019 being played here at Bagh-e-Jinnah’s tennis academy courts.

M Abid, Ahmed Kamil, Heera Ashiq and Mian Bilal eased past their respective rivals in the men’s singles category. From all of the four only Ahmed receive a resistance in his progress. Similarly, in under 18 class Hashesh Kumar stretched full length to win his singles match while Osama Khan and M Huzaifa had an easy sailing.

Result

Men’s Singles

M. Abid beat Imran Bhatti 6-1, 6-1

Ahmad Kamil beat Faizan Fayyaz 6-4, 3-6, 10-7

Heera Ashiq beat Hassan Riaz 6-3, 6-0

Main Bilal beat Ashir Ali Khan 6-3, 6-2

Result of u-18

Hashesh Kumar beat Nalain Abbas 7-5, 3-6, 11-9

Osama Khan beat Mahatir 6-2, 6-3

M.Huzaifa beat Abdul Hanan Khan 6-1, 6-0

Result of u -14

Mahatir Mohammad beat Haider Ali Rizwan 4-1, 4-2

Hamza Jawad beat Saeed Suleman 4-0, 4-1

M. Huzaifa Khan beat Ibrahim anjum 4-1, 4-1

M Talha Khan beat Ahtesham Arif 4-2, 4-2

Shaeel Tahir beat Raja Mustafa 4-1, 4-1

Abdul Hanan Khan beat Waleed Javeed 4-1, 4-2

Result of U -12

Husnain Ali Rizwan beat M. Shaees 4-0, 4-0

Ali Zain beat Omer Jawad 4-0, 4-1

Haider Ali Rizwan beat Raja Mustafa 4-0, 4-0

Hamza Ali Rizwan beat Mustafa Haroon 4-0, 4-0

Hania Minhas beat Zohaib Afzal 4-0, 4-1

Asad beat Ismail Aftab 5-3, 4-0

Xeerak Mustafa beat Alina Suleman 4-1, 2-4, 4-2

Ahtesham Humayun beat Harris Bajwa 4-0, 4-0

Result of u-10

Hania Minhas beat Harris Bajwa 4-0, 4-0.