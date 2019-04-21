National Jr Tennis in full swing

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: All the seeded players were through to the next round of the ongoing McDonald’s Junior National Ranking Tennis Championship 2019 being played here at Bagh-e-Jinnah’s tennis academy courts.
M Abid, Ahmed Kamil, Heera Ashiq and Mian Bilal eased past their respective rivals in the men’s singles category. From all of the four only Ahmed receive a resistance in his progress. Similarly, in under 18 class Hashesh Kumar stretched full length to win his singles match while Osama Khan and M Huzaifa had an easy sailing.
Result
Men’s Singles
M. Abid beat Imran Bhatti 6-1, 6-1
Ahmad Kamil beat Faizan Fayyaz 6-4, 3-6, 10-7
Heera Ashiq beat Hassan Riaz 6-3, 6-0
Main Bilal beat Ashir Ali Khan 6-3, 6-2
Result of u-18
Hashesh Kumar beat Nalain Abbas 7-5, 3-6, 11-9
Osama Khan beat Mahatir 6-2, 6-3
M.Huzaifa beat Abdul Hanan Khan 6-1, 6-0
Result of u -14
Mahatir Mohammad beat Haider Ali Rizwan 4-1, 4-2
Hamza Jawad beat Saeed Suleman 4-0, 4-1
M. Huzaifa Khan beat Ibrahim anjum 4-1, 4-1
M Talha Khan beat Ahtesham Arif 4-2, 4-2
Shaeel Tahir beat Raja Mustafa 4-1, 4-1
Abdul Hanan Khan beat Waleed Javeed 4-1, 4-2
Result of U -12
Husnain Ali Rizwan beat M. Shaees 4-0, 4-0
Ali Zain beat Omer Jawad 4-0, 4-1
Haider Ali Rizwan beat Raja Mustafa 4-0, 4-0
Hamza Ali Rizwan beat Mustafa Haroon 4-0, 4-0
Hania Minhas beat Zohaib Afzal 4-0, 4-1
Asad beat Ismail Aftab 5-3, 4-0
Xeerak Mustafa beat Alina Suleman 4-1, 2-4, 4-2
Ahtesham Humayun beat Harris Bajwa 4-0, 4-0
Result of u-10
Hania Minhas beat Harris Bajwa 4-0, 4-0.
