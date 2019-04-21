close
Sun Apr 21, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
April 21, 2019

Tauseef Trophy Cricket

Sports

LAHORE: Prominent 16 clubs of the city participating in 23rd Tauseef Trophy Cricket Championship have been divided into four groups. The initial round of this event will be played on knockout system while group champions clubs will play league matches. Every club will play 3 matches. Every innings will consist of 40 overs. The point distribution is 4 points batting and 4 points bowling while winning points of the match are 10. Batting 4 points distribution are as under 50 runs - 1 Point, 100 runs - 2 points, 150 runs- 3 points, 200 runs 4 points. Above 200 runs 4 points will remain. Bowling 4 points distribution are 3 wickets 1 point, 6 wickets 2 points, 9 wickets 3 points and all team out 4 points. During the match rain winning 10 points will equally divided.

Group A: Servis Club, Apallo Club, Crescent Club, Model Town Club

Group B: Ludihana Gym, Cricket Center, Albilal Club, Mehboob Park Gym

Group C: Stags Club, Apallo Sports, Model Town Greens, Ghalib Sports,

Group D: P&T Gym, Young Lucky Star, Tauseef Club, Township Whites

In the event only one under 40 player will allow while remaining players age is 35 years and one U-19 player will be must in playing side.

