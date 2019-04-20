Lecture on personality disorders

Rawalpindi: The borderline personality disorders interest group launched by the Centre for Global Mental Health (CGMH) is hosting a guest lecture for mental health professionals today (Saturday) at a psychiatry set-up, The Treehouse Psychiatry Clinic.

Dr. Imran Khan would deliver a lecture on introduction to BPD while Dr. Bashir Ahmed would speak on challenges in the management of borderline personality. Director CGMH Professor Fareed A Minhas and Professor Mowadat Hussain Rana would discuss in detail the psychological treatments for people living with BPD.

All mental health professionals including psychiatrists and psychologists are invited to attend the guest lecture, said Dr. Minhas while talking to ‘The News’.

It is important that last year, the CGMH had launched three interest groups including The Borderline Personality Disorders interest group, The Cognitive Dysfunction interest group and The Parental Guidance and Prevention of Childhood Traumas interest group.

Dr. Minhas said the aim of launching these interest groups is to provide a proper platform to mental health professionals to discuss and learn about matters related to the mental disorders and their management. The activities being carried out by the interest groups will foster continued medical education and address those areas that are not adequately focused during the training years of mental health professionals, he said.