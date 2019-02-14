Gone with the wind

It seems that when it comes to austerity, the PTI-led federal and KP governments are not on the same page. The KP government has supposedly increased the house furniture grant for MPAs by 100 percent.

This extra expense is against the essence of the highly touted austerity drive. It is ironic that the opposition too agreed with these measures without protest.

Engr Shahryar Khan Baseer ( Peshawar )