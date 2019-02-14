close
Thu Feb 14, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
February 14, 2019

Gone with the wind

Newspost

February 14, 2019

It seems that when it comes to austerity, the PTI-led federal and KP governments are not on the same page. The KP government has supposedly increased the house furniture grant for MPAs by 100 percent.

This extra expense is against the essence of the highly touted austerity drive. It is ironic that the opposition too agreed with these measures without protest.

Engr Shahryar Khan Baseer ( Peshawar )

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Newspost