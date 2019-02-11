‘CBC to become first bulk customer of proposed desalination plant in Karachi’

The Cantonment Board Clifton (CBC) has agreed in principle to become the first bulk customer of a desalination plant which will be installed by the federal government on the shoreline of Karachi as per the announcement of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail stated this on Saturday while talking to newsmen as he visited the offices of the CBC in DHA Phase-VI. He said initial talks had commenced making the CBC a partner in the initiative of the federal government to install a desalination plant in Karachi.

He said that cantonment officials had taken a keen interest in the project of the desalination plant as concerned residents in DHA and Clifton areas had been facing an acute water shortage.

The governor said the talks initiated to install the desalination plant in collaboration with the CBC were a good development for the residents of the rest of District South of the city as well, and the desalinated water so produced would be useful for them as well.

He said efforts would also be made to make the Karachi Water & Sewerage Board and other relevant civic agencies in the city partners in the initiative to install the desalination plant on Clifton’s shoreline.

Ismail said that the desalination plant would ensure a speedy and reliable solution to the acute issue of the unavailability of potable water in the city.

The governor appreciated the initiative of the CBC to launch an application for smartphones enabling the residents of the area to lodge their complaints regarding civic issues through digital means.

He stated that the smartphone application would enable the residents to lodge their complaints without visiting the offices of the CBC. The governor visited the Care Centre established by the CBC to register and resolve complaints of residents under a one-window system using the latest communication and computer technology.

He added that the Care Centre had been connected with the initiative of the prime minister to lodge complaints of citizens through the online portal system.

To a question, he said that the natural gas supply had been suspended to the industries in the city for two days to ensure a smooth gas supply to domestic and commercial users as the gas demand in the franchise area of the Sui Southern Gas Company had suddenly increased due to the persisting unusual cold wave in Balochistan and lower Sindh.

He said the gas supply to the industries in the city would be normalised as soon as the cold wave was over in the region by next week. The governor was briefed by Cantonment Executive Officer CBC Rana Kashif Shahzad about the initiative of the CBC’s Care Centre. Director General Military Lands and Cantonments Major General Syed Hasnat Aamir Gilani was also present on the occasion.