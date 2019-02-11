Pakistan, Iran agree on kabaddi series

KARACHI: Pakistan and Iran have agreed to hold a bilateral series this year, a senior official of Pakistan Kabaddi Federation (PKF) said.

“Yes, both nations have agreed,” PKF secretary Mohammad Sarwar told ‘The News’ after returning from Iran.Both nations held a series of meetings on the subject in Tehran last week. Pakistan are expected to invite Iran in April.

“We told them that we would invite them when we held our camp. We plan to hold the camp in April and then the things would become clear. It will be a series of the Asian style kabaddi as we are going to prepare for the South Asian Games,” Sarwar said.

He was quick to add that Pakistan would tour Iran a couple of months after hosting them.Sarwar visited Iran for delivering lectures to the referees of Iran. An Executive Committee meeting of the Asian Kabaddi Federation (AKF) had also been arranged by Iran but that could not be held due to incomplete quorum.

“The quorum was not complete so the ExCo meeting of the continental body could not be held,” said Sarwar, also the secretary of the AKF. As many as 22 nations are affiliated with the AKF.