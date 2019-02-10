Fresh directives issued for snap checking

Additional Inspector General of Karachi Police Dr Amir Ahmed Shaikh has said all DIGs, SSPs and other senior police officials in the city have been issued fresh directives for snap checking on roads.

According to a spokesman, Dr Shaikh said police pickets established in the city had not been abolished; rather such activities of police had been curbed that had been causing distress to citizens.

The police officials posted in the city had been asked to provide to senior police authorities lists of areas where they wanted to establish police pickets for doing snap checking.

Dr Shaikh said that every police picket to be established in the city would be manned by a responsible police officer, preferably the area SHO or a DSP.

He said proper routes would be designated in the city keeping in view their sensitivity from the security point of view for patrolling by policemen on motorcycles.

He said that senior police officers in the area police station would be bound to fully brief the policemen about their duties and responsibilities who would be sent out to do patrolling in the field on motorcycles.

He said that prestige and honour of the citizens would be fully taken care of during snap checking.

The policemen posted at the police pickets would be asked to remain polite and not to use authoritative language while dealing with motorists during snap checking.