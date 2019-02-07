‘Evening with Schwabe’ event held at German Consulate

KARACHI: World’s number one manufacturers of Homoeopathic and Biochemic medicine, SCHWABE has arranged an event, “Evening with Schwabe”. ‘Ingolf Vogl’ from the German Consulate and CEO of Sindh Health Care Commission, ‘Dr. Minhaj A. Qidwai’ were the honorable guests.

More than six hundred guests including homoeopathic doctors, sole distributors and celebrities were present in the event.

Event was started with the recitation of Quran and Naat and proceeded with the National anthem of Germany and Pakistan and the video message of Maximilian who is the sales director of Asia Pacific of Schwabe Germany.

Video documentaries form the Germany were also played with Urdu Dubbing for the guests. Doctors from National Council of Homoeopathy including Dr. Javed Akhter, Dr. Illahi Bakhsh, and the partners of Schwabe Germany in Pakistan Mr. S.R Khurram from Dr Hamid General Homoeo (HGH) and Mr. Amir Hussain from darul Adviat (D.A) give s on the topics related to homoeopathy. Mr. Amir Hussain concluded the event with the vote of thanks. Almost every guest who attended this event appreciate this step and recommended that such activities must be continued.***