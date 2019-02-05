Gas bills

The PTI-led government must give the reason for the unprecedented increase in gas prices. The current government has raised the prices of an essential commodity by 142 percent. We are not asking the authorities to provide a subsidy, but we can at least ask the government to increase the prices gradually.

PM Imran Khan must realise that most of his strong supporters belong to the middle class which struggle while paying such exorbitant bills. If the prevailing situation remains unabated, he and his party will lose their strongest support base.

Imran A Siddiqui

Rawalpindi

*****

It was amazing to learn that the petroleum minister thinks that a gas geyser is a luxury. The truth is, to fight the chilly weather, it is necessary to have a geyser at home. Instead of solving the problem of inflated bills -- that were issued this month -- the minister has given such a non-serious statement. I believe people should be assured that the incumbent government is determined to take us back to the Stone Age. These leaders were elected so that they can make the lives of ordinary people stress-free.

The PTI was selected because it assured the people that it would bring a positive change in the country. The party has been in power for only five months and has already put a great financial burden on people. Prices of almost all essential items have multiplied, but no government representative is bothered to provide any relief to the people. Life has almost become a curse with no hope in sight.

Zahid Ali Khan

Rawalpindi