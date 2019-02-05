USA’s Jacobellis, Dierdorff win world team snowboard title

LOS ANGELES, California: American stars Mick Dierdorff and Lindsey Jacobellis combined to win the team snowboardcross crown Sunday, going unbeaten in three races at the World Freestyle Ski and Snowboard Championships.

Five-time women’s world champion Jacobellis and Dierdorff, coming off his first world crown in Friday’s men’s snowboardcross final, captured their quarter-final and semi-final runs before racing to victory in the championship heat.

Italy’s Omar Visintin, a 2015 X Games runner-up, and Michela Moioli, were second with Germany’s Paul Berg and Hanna Ihedioha third ahead of Italy’s Emanuel Perathoner and Francesca Gallina.